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Chase Taylor’s Vision for Grants Main Street
3 days ago
Body GRANTS, N.M. - For Grants MainStreet Director Chase Taylor, downtown revitalization is a deeply personal mission. Born and raised in Grants, Taylor took on the leadership role after being a volunteer for several years. “I really enjoy what the board does and how passionate they are,” Chase Taylor said. “I like to see my town continue to thrive and to succeed, and I felt by taking on this position I could be a part of that to see the future and beyond for our generations to come.”