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Cooper Wins Big; Democrats Flip NC House; Election Recap
By Bernie Bowles,3 days ago
North Carolina Democrats scored major victories in Tuesday’s midterm elections, with former Gov. Roy Cooper defeating Republican Michael Whatley in the U.S. Senate race, flipping a seat previously held by Republicans. Democrats also captured competitive congressional districts and won control of the North Carolina House, marking a significant shift in the state’s political landscape. Mitch Kokai of the John Locke Foundation joins the program to recap the election results, examine the Republican losses, and discuss what Democratic gains mean for state government. Andy Jackson of the John Locke Foundation breaks down voter turnout, including participation by party and the impact of early voting, while explaining North Carolina’s recount thresholds and which close races could face additional scrutiny.