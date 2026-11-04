undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
I host the entire Wikipedia locally with a Raspberry Pi, and it's easy
By Sydney Butler,2 days ago
I love Wikipedia, and I've spent many hours of my life sitting in front of my computer, going down the wiki rabbit hole while sipping coffee and listening to music. What I don't love is when the internet goes down, and I lose access to sites I use all the time. Given where I live (South Africa), internet outages aren't as rare as I'd like them to be, but in most cases there's not much I can do about them. However, when it comes to Wikipedia specifically, you can actually just host the whole thing yourself on your local network using any computer — including a Raspberry Pi.