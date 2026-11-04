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ON-AIR SEGMENT: North Country Assemblyman Ken Blankenbush joins North Country News on Wednesday, November 4, 2026
3 days ago
ALBANY, NY- On Wednesday, November 4, 2026, North Country Assemblyman Ken Blankenbush joined North Country News for his latest on-air segment. This time around, the Assemblyman discussed a few outlooks as he prepares to retire from the State Legislature come year's end. Mr. Blankenbush also discussed how the Lewis County...