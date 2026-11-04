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Pitt students celebrate democracy, promote civic engagement at Election Day Carnival
By Mollie Young,3 days ago
With control of Congress at stake and election spending reaching historic levels, the 2026 Midterm Elections carry significant political weight. Yet, despite their influence over the political climate, midterm elections historically draw lower voter turn out than presidential elections. At the University of Pittsburgh, student groups are looking to change...