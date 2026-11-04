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Mets Infielder Eric Wagaman Cuts Ties With Team Shortly After Disappointing Season
By Peter Chawaga, Contributor,3 days ago
The New York Mets have plenty of questions to answer as they attempt to put together a more competitive roster for the 2027 season. After another disappointing campaign, the organization faces several important decisions about its lineup, including how to address a first-base position that never received a consistent solution after the front office opted not to re-sign homegrown slugger Pete Alonso.