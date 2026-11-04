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Can the White Sox Save Graham Pauley Before the Waiver Wire Takes Him Back?
By Victor Okechukwu,3 days ago
The Chicago White Sox acquired infielder Graham Pauley off waivers from the Miami Marlins. The deal represents a low-risk 40-man roster claim. It's also a move the White Sox front office has become accustomed to in the offseason, as they often pick up former top-100 prospects, hoping to unlock their latent potential on the South Side. Not all of those players turned out to be successful acquisitions for the franchise over the past five years. However, that doesn't mean that Pauley is bound not to succeed; rather, it gives substantial evidence to suggest that he might not be the right fit for where the franchise is expected to be heading next season.