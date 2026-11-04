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“I Felt Horribly if I Slandered the Yankees” – Brewers Skipper Walks Back His Dig at NY After Apologizing to Brian Cashman
By Karan Tyagi,3 days ago
Milwaukee Brewers skipper Pat Murphy issued an unconditional apology to Yankees GM Brian Cashman, walking back earlier comments he made during on-field celebrations after the team clinched the World Series title at Tropicana Field on October 28. Murphy appeared on The Show with hosts Joel Sherman and Jon Heyman to...