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Chicago Cubs history unpacked — November 4
By Jeff Brown,3 days ago
Free of charge for the discerning reader. Happy birthday to John Grabow, and a mighty host of others. Today in baseball history, in 1959 – Ernie Banks wins his second National League MVP Award in a row on the strength of his 45 home runs and 143 RBI for the Chicago Cubs. Eddie Mathews finishes second, and 2016 – Five million fans turn out for the Cubs' World Series victory parade in downtown Chicago, IL, 108 years in the making. The Chicago River is dyed in blue to celebrate the long-awaited title, and other stories as well.