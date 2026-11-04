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SPY Price Prediction: Positioning stays firm while momentum rebuilds
By Rongchai Wang,3 days ago
SPDR S&P 500 Tokenized ETF (SPY) rose 0.73% over the last 24 hours to $757.58, with the session range marked by a low of $745.56 and a high of $759.37. The close left price above the 200-day simple moving average at $753.25, but still below the 7-day SMA at $759.00, the 20-day SMA at $763.93, the 50-day SMA at $768.26, the 12-day EMA at $761.32 and the 26-day EMA at $764.71. Source: binance_futures market data, observation window ending with the reported 24-hour figures.