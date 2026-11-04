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Refugio alderwoman inquires about steeper fines for repeat code enforcement offenders
By cslavik@southtexasnews.com,3 days ago
REFUGIO — Alderwoman Dana Britt Alsop asked whether Refugio can increase fines for repeat code enforcement offenders during the Town Council’s Tuesday, Nov. 3 meeting, questioning whether recurring violations warrant stronger penalties. Alsop raised the issue after Code Enforcement Officer Benny Zuniga delivered his monthly report, saying she...
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