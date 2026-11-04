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Gary Kubiak’s influence shapes sons Klint, Klay and Klein across NFL roles
By Get More Sports,3 days ago
Levi’s Stadium has provided lasting moments for the Kubiak family. Gary Kubiak won Super Bowl 50 there as the Denver Broncos’ head coach, and, a decade later, his eldest son Klint earned a Super Bowl title at the same venue while serving as an offensive coordinator, according to ESPN. The family will add another chapter when Klint’s Las Vegas Raiders face the San Francisco 49ers in Week 9, with brother Klay on the opposite sideline and youngest brother Klein scouting from the press box.