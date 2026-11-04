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Jets face running back decision as Braelon Allen shines with Breece Hall set to return
By Get More Sports,3 days ago
FLORHAM PARK, N.J. — Braelon Allen has turned heads since replacing the injured Breece Hall in Week 4, gaining 504 rushing yards in that span compared with Hall’s best five-game total of 409, according to ESPN. Hall is expected to be available this week, creating a decision for the New York Jets as the NFL trade deadline approaches.