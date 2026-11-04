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This Is the Thanks He Gets for Building That Beautiful Helipad? Plus: DC’s Lewis George Era Begins, and Warner and Moore Cruise to Reelection
By Andrew Beaujon,3 days ago
Good morning. Sunny with a high around 76 today. Rain is possible overnight, with a low near 62. The Wizards host Atlanta this evening. 🌎 How well do you know the District? Play our geography game and test your local knowledge. 📫 You can find me on Bluesky, I’m @abeaujon.87 on Signal, and there’s a link to my email address below. This roundup is available as a morning email newsletter. Sign up here.