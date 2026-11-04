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STRIVE New Orleans Marks 2 Years of Workforce Training
By Kelly Hite,3 days ago
NEW ORLEANS — STRIVE New Orleans, a nonprofit workforce development organization, is marking two years since its relaunch, helping residents prepare for careers in health care and logistics through tuition-free workforce training, professional certifications and ongoing employment support. The organization celebrated the milestone Oct. 29, highlighting how its programs are helping participants overcome barriers to employment and pursue greater financial stability.
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