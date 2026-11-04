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Fantasy Football Panic Meter: Zay Flowers, Bryce Young, Ashton Jeanty
By Blaine Blontz,2 days ago
Should you panic about Zay Flowers, Bryce Young or Ashton Jeanty after Week 8? Our Week 9 fantasy football panic meter examines their disappointing performances and what they mean for your upcoming start/sit and roster decisions. From quarterback injuries affecting Flowers to Young’s recent struggles and Jeanty’s shrinking workload, we assess each player’s level of concern to help you decide whether to stay patient, adjust expectations or explore alternatives.