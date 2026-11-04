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Resisting Optimization in “How to Be Less Useful”
By Anson Tong,3 days ago
In times of precarity, the impulse to turn inward and exercise control where one can is seductive. It’s easy to forget that we are human and expect our lives to work as if we are robots. Resting, eating, having fun, and hanging out are not obstacles to the work of our lives; they are an indelible part of our lives. Priyanka Mattoo chronicles her personal attempts to disentangle her sense of worth from her functions and to absorb the day-to-day joys of life in her new memoir How to Be Less Useful.