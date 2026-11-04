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LATAM Cargo sends aid to flood victims in Galápagos islands
By Rebecca Jeffrey,2 days ago
LATAM Cargo has helped transport nearly 13 tons of humanitarian aid to communities affected by flooding in the Galápagos Islands. As part of the LATAM Group’s Solidarity Plane programme, LATAM Ecuador, supported by LATAM Cargo Group flew 1,000 food and hygiene product kits and 9,600 litres of water from Quito, Ecuador to Santa Cruz Island in the Galápagos Islands, where heavy rains linked to El Niño caused flooding.