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Lufthansa Cargo sees operating profit soar in Q3
By Damian Brett,3 days ago
Lufthansa Cargo has seen its operating profits increase by more than 200% as the company has benefited from semiconductor demand and new services to India. Lufthansa’s logistics division, which includes Lufthansa Cargo, time:matters, Jettainer, HeyWorld and a 50% stake in AeroLogic, saw revenues for the third quarter of the year increase by 26% to €1bn while earnings before interest and tax jumped by 230% to €162m.