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Man Utd: Wayne Rooney tells Michael Carrick to DROP starter who lacks ‘end product’
3 days ago
Man Utd legend Wayne Rooney thinks Michael Carrick should drop Amad Diallo to get Shea Lacey in his side after their 3-2 comeback win over Roma on Tuesday. The Red Devils were 2-0 down at half-time after Matias Soule and Donyell Malen scored for the Serie A side, before a Bruno Fernandes spot-kick and a Matheus Cunha brace gave Man Utd all three points.