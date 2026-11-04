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Vikings Preparing For MNF
3 days ago
Eagan, MN) — The Minnesota Vikings will try and forget about their first loss of the season as they prepare for a Monday Night showdown this week with the Buffalo Bills. The Vikings fell to the Lions in Detroit on Sunday 19-15 and they’re record moved to 6-1. Now they’ll return home to try and improve upon their perfect 3-0 record at U.S. Bank Stadium by hosting a Bills team that leads the A-F-C East with an identical 6-1 record. Buffalo has won three straight including a 36-10 win over the Ravens on Sunday afternoon. They’ve scored at least 33 points in each of their wins during their three game win streak and have scored over 30 points in five of their six wins. Kick off is at 7:15 P-M next Monday in Minneapolis.