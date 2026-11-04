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Sherrod Brown Secures Ohio Senate Seat Despite $64M Crypto
By Deepika Kapparapu,3 days ago
Crypto industry spent over $64M, yet Sherrod Brown won in Ohio. This raises questions about pro-crypto strategies — here's why it matters. Summary is AI generated, newsroom reviewed. Crypto industry investment of $64M did not secure Ohio Senate wins. Sherrod Brown's victory highlights challenges facing pro-crypto candidates. Pro-crypto Republicans...
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