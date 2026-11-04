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Wolves In Houston
3 days ago
(Houston, TX) — The Timberwolves are on the road tonight as they start a two game southern trip. It starts tonight in Houston as they face the Rockets for a 7:30 P-M tip. Minnesota is coming off a 112-100 win over the Bucks on Monday night at Target Center. Lamelo Ball led the Wolves with 34 points to push the record to 5-3. The Rockets have opened the season rolling to a 7-1 record with their only loss coming at Dallas last Friday. Beyond that the Rockets have been perfect including on their home floor where they’re 4-0. That’s where the two teams will meet tonight at Toyota Center.