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Wild Win in Philly
3 days ago
(Philadelphia, PA) — The Wild continued to excel on the road as last night they beat the Flyers 4-2 in Philadelphia. Matt Boldy and Mike McCarron scored :31 seconds apart early in the first period to put the Wild up 2-0 then Joel Eriksson Ek opened the third to make it 3-0. The Flyers did get on the board with a pair of their own but Danila Yurov finished the scoring into an empty net as the Wild get the victory and sweep the two game trip through D.C. and Philly. The Wild are in first place in the Central Divison with an 11-3-3 record and, thanks in part to five straight road wins, they’re now 7-3-2 away from St. Paul. Jesper Wallstedt got the start and made 23 saves for his 10th win of the season. The Wild are home this weekend as they’ll host San Jose on Friday night and Tampa Bay on Saturday.