undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Israel's president takes first steps on building new government after accepting election results
By JOSEF FEDERMANNATALIE MELZER - Associated Press,3 days ago
JERUSALEM (AP) — Israeli President Isaac Herzog on Wednesday accepted the certified results of last week’s parliamentary elections as legally binding and began consultations with party representatives on forming a new government. The move dealt a blow to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s efforts to discredit the vote, in...
1