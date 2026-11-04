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Massachusetts ballot questions on marijuana, primaries both fail
By Franklin County Now,3 days ago
GREENFIELD, MA (FRANKLIN COUNTY NOW) — Massachusetts voters did not pass a ballot measure that would have repealed the legalization of recreational marijuana. Another ballot question did not pass, which asked residents if all candidates, regardless of party, should be put on the primary ballot and allow the two frontrunners to continue to the general election.