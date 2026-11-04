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Kevin Nash Doesn’t Think The Rock Cares About Any Backlash Over Praising AEW’s PAC Tribute
By Andrew Ravens,3 days ago
Kevin Nash doesn’t think The Rock is worried about how anyone in WWE feels about him praising AEW. On the latest episode of Kliq This, a listener asked Nash about reports that some within WWE were bothered by The Rock praising Tony Khan and AEW for their tribute to PAC. Nash said he isn’t in the loop, but pointed to The Rock’s earnings and said his success comes from the brand he has built. You can check out his comments below: