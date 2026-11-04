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What’s Your Budget? New Listings Over $2 Million
3 days ago
We regularly spotlight active real estate listings in Cornelius at different price ranges. This week: New listings over $2 million. Set on 1.5 acres along a desirable Cornelius waterfront street, this private estate offers 93 feet of updated shoreline, protected deep water and a grandfathered covered dock with boat lift. The 4,600-square-foot home features five bedrooms, four bathrooms, a heated saltwater pool and spa, expansive outdoor living spaces, mature landscaping and nearly $500,000 in improvements. With lake views, a gated entrance, no HOA and convenient access to I-77, this property offers exceptional privacy and lakefront living.