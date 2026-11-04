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Apple Music Names Drake 2026 ‘Top Rapper’ But Don’t Forget How They Weirdly Trolled The Boy in 2024
By Lenox Washington,3 days ago
Drake’s relationship with Apple Music has come full circle in 2026, with the streaming giant placing the Toronto superstar front and center on its “Rap Life: Best of 2026” playlist, recognizing a year reportedly defined by massive streaming numbers and renewed commercial momentum. The recognition follows the...