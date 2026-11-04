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Belly Gang Kushington Announces Sophomore Project ‘GOOD DOPE SELL ITSELF’
By Shawn Grant,3 days ago
Atlanta rapper and Billboard Hot 100 artist Belly Gang Kushington has revealed the title and cover art for his sophomore project, GOOD DOPE SELL ITSELF, releasing November 13. The title draws on street-economics logic—that a quality product moves on reputation rather than hard selling. Belly Gang applies that framework to his music, signaling that his work speaks for itself without manufactured attention. The release follows his April 2025 debut project, THE STREETS IS YOURS.