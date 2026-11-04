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Buffalo Stuns Miami With A Furious Comeback That Delivered Overtime Drama In Ohio, 34-31
By BCSNN Staff,3 days ago
BCSNN — Just when it appeared Buffalo’s four-game winning streak was about to end, the Bulls authored one of the most improbable comebacks of the MAC season. Trailing by 15 points in the fourth quarter on the road Tuesday night, Buffalo rallied with two late touchdowns, forced overtime and then watched Miami (Ohio)’s game-tying field goal attempt clang off the right upright to secure a dramatic 34–31 victory at Yager Stadium.
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