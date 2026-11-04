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Texas Goes BLUE: Democrats Deliver Historic Election Night Sweep, Ending Three Decades of Republican Dominance
By Lenox Washington,3 days ago
Texas just delivered one of the biggest political earthquakes in modern American history. After more than three decades of Republican dominance, voters across the Lone Star State handed Democrats a stunning series of victories in the 2026 midterm elections, fundamentally reshaping the political landscape heading into 2028. Leading the charge...