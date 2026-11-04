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Last day of widespread rain on tap for the Northland, drier and cooler weather to roll in tomorrow
By Brendan Pham,3 days ago
Synopsis: Rain showers will continue to pivot across the Northland today before drier air moves in later tomorrow. Widespread sunshine will return to the region on Friday with seasonable fall temperatures. Today: Rain will be the steadiest across northern Minnesota with more scattered activity south and east of the Twin...