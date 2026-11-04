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Niagara Falls In West Virginia As The Mountaineers Shoot Down The Purple Eagles, 91-46
By Niagara University Athletic Communications,3 days ago
Morgantown, WV - Niagara men's basketball opened up the 2026-27 campaign falling to West Virginia 91-46 in a non-conference matchup inside Hope Coliseum. The Purple Eagles start 0-1, while the Mountaineers open 1-0. Ruey Ruey got the first points of the season for Niagara with a three ball, his first...