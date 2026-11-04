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Wyclef Jean Breaks Down the Sound and Soul of Prime Video’s ‘The Greatest’
By Shawn Grant,3 days ago
When tackling the legacy of “The Greatest of All Time,” the soundscape has to match the magnitude of the icon. Enter multi-platinum artist, producer, and cultural architect Wyclef Jean, who stepped up to helm the music for Prime Video’s The Greatest—the first authorized scripted series chronicling the life of Muhammad Ali. In this exclusive interview with The Source, Wyclef opens up about the intricate process of blending classical grandeur with hip-hop innovation, channeling Ali’s unyielding spirit, and why this project stands as a definitive tribute to a global legend.