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Drake and 21 Savage’s ‘Her Loss’ Marks Four Years Since Collab Bookended Rap in 2022
By Lenox Washington,3 days ago
Four years ago, Drake and 21 Savage joined forces for Her Loss, delivering a collaborative album that quickly became a commercial juggernaut and one of the most talked-about rap releases of 2022. Released November 4 of that year, the 16-track project captured both artists operating at full throttle, creating a chemistry that continues to resonate with fans.