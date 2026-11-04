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Community Briefs
By Submitted Reports,3 days ago
Getting your Trinity Audio player ready... Information about area community events has been submitted as follows:. The Mountain Home Moose Lodge 1953 monthly all-you-can-eat fried fish and shrimp dinner is set for 4:30-6:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 6, at the lodge, 4754 State Hwy. 5 S. Guests may order fried fish, fried shrimp or a combination plate which also includes hush puppies, french fries, coleslaw, vegetable, roll, dessert and a beverage. For more information, including cost and guest qualification, call (870) 491-5696 after 2 p.m.