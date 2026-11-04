undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
'Game of Thrones' Star's Return to the Fantasy Genre Is Officially a Box Office Winner
By Rohan Naahar,3 days ago
While Bill Skarsgård can be seen in the recently released World War II action film The Mosquito Bowl and Gustaf Skarsgård headlines the Netflix movie The Storm, their older brother Alexander Skarsgård has delivered a word-of-mouth hit at the box office. The movie has defied the odds over the course of the past week, providing much-needed counter-programming for older women while the market is dominated by films aimed at other demographics. A24's You Can See Everything remains the number-one choice for younger crowds, while Heart of the Beast continues to pull older men. The romance fantasy starring Skarsgård, on the other hand, delivered a better hold this past weekend than either of those films.