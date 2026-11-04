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Fuji Seal to highlight its innovative approach to sustainability and recyclability at Sustainable Packaging Summit 2026 in Utrecht
3 days ago
Fuji Seal will put the future of recyclable shrink sleeves into sharp focus at Sustainable Packaging Summit 2026, outlining how the format can be redesigned for a circular economy, even as the EU Packaging and Packaging Waste Regulation (PPWR) reshapes design-for-recycling requirements. As a premier sponsor of the Summit, Fuji...