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This Library Was Designed To Feel Like Walking Through A Forest
By Erin Miller,3 days ago
How do you create a forest out of a building? That question shaped East County Library, a new public library in Gresham, Oregon, designed by Holst Architecture in collaboration with Adjaye Associates through the design development stage. Completed in 2026, the building takes cues from the Pacific Northwest landscape through its exposed wood structure, daylight-filled spaces, and progression from lively gathering areas to quieter places to read.