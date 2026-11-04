undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Today on Pinstripe Alley – 11/4/26
By Yankees Editorials & Reactions,2 days ago
This first real week of the offseason rolls along, and we could be in for an active few weeks, as the looming lockout may lead to a flurry of activity, much as it did before the December 2021 lockout. We’ve also seen the first rumblings of offseason rumors, and one interesting tidbit came from ESPN’s Kiley McDaniel, who mentioned in his free agency preview that the Yankees were “thinking about” pursuing Tarik Skubal. I, too, am thinking about the Yankees pursuing Tarik Skubal!