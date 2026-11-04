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AerFin seals landmark 737NG aircraft acquisition from Qantas
3 days ago
AerFin has agreed to acquire 44 aircraft from Qantas in the largest transaction in the company’s history. The acquisition comprises 44 Boeing 737NG aircraft and 88 CFM56-7B engines, marking a major milestone in AerFin’s continued expansion and further cementing its position as a leading global aviation aftermarket specialist. The transaction will strengthen support for airline and MRO customers worldwide, providing access to high-quality aircraft material and tailored aftermarket solutions.