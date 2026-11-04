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Quarterly reports, engineer inspection agreements and budget amendment among long list of items ahead for Lyon County Commissioners Thursday
By Tagan Trahoon,3 days ago
Lyon County Commissioners have a lengthy agenda ahead for their regular action meeting Thursday morning. Among the agenda items will be the quarterly CareArc report to be presented by Lana Anstey, Dennis Applegarth, Keena Privat and CEO Renee Hively. Lyon County Engineer Wayne Scritchfield will also present a unit cost proposal from Kirkham Michael and Associates for bridge inspections for an estimated amount of $93,780.
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