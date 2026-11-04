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Green Building Alliance to Host Revitalizing Buildings, Strengthening Community: Resilient Reading Progress Report
2 days ago
The public is invited to join Green Building Alliance and Resilient Reading partners on Tuesday, Nov. 10, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., at GoggleWorks Center for the Arts for a luncheon and presentation on the redevelopment and revitalization journey of the City of Reading and the latest on local building improvement projects.