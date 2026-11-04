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'Like a cancer': How data centres became a key issue at midterms
3 days ago
Over 5,000 data centres are now scattered across the US, some near ubran centes, generating noise pollution and consuming large amount of electricity. Donald Trump has long defended the construction of these mega structures, which are essential for big tech companies to run. But voters, including many Republicans, say they are feeling betrayed by their government.