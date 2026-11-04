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The 2026 Immanuel Lutheran Volleyball
3 days ago
The 2026 Immanuel Lutheran Volleyball team finished their season on Tuesday, October 27 with a match against the LSA Black Knights from Cole Camp. The ILS Volleyball team is students from 3rd and 5th grade. Our coed team started from scratch this year and has spent the year learning the basics of volleyball and teamwork. Though they struggled to find a win this season they exhibited great sportsmanship and teamwork throughout the season. We want to thank Coach Macie Lee and our assistant Coaches Kiley Shaw and Kristen Hilbrenner for a great season. We are looking forward to next year. Players Front Row Left - Maryn Hilbrenner, Waylon Embry, Olivia Lundin. Middle Row Left - Paisley Bratton, Jerra Harrison, Lennon Shaw, Claire Dobson. Back Row left - Connor Thurnau, Asst. Coach Kiley Shaw, Head Coach Macie Lee, Asst Coach Kristen Hilbrenner, Cash Webb.