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America saw the blue wave coming — but drastically underestimated the extent of the Dem tsunami
By Latest & Breaking News,3 days ago
Polling and election analysts pointed to Democratic gains in the 2026 midterms, but the results brought wider margins and bigger upsets that even some of the most ambitious predictions didn’t see coming. This included a historic Democratic breakthrough in Texas and other deep red strongholds. Democrats won control of...
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