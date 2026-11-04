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Sealy trades their black and yellow colors for Varsity Blues
3 days ago
Some of the Sealy Tigers football players got into the Halloween spirit by dressing up as characters from the move Varsity Blues. Roxanne Bartek, mother of Sealy Tiger Clay Bartek, made replica jerseys for the players to wear. Beau Finley went as Moxon, Clay Bartek went as Tweeder, Kaden Byars went as Brown, Max Hinze went as Harbor and Erik Aguirre went as Billy Bob.
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