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Devex monthly news quiz: October 2026
By Nicole Tablizo,2 days ago
It was a fast-paced October for our news team, with journalists reporting live from Berlin at the World Health Summit and covering the World Bank-IMF annual meetings in Bangkok. Alongside our reporting in Bangkok, we convened a two-day Devex Impact House event, gathering finance ministers, policy experts, and executive leaders across multilateral development banks, philanthropy, and the private sector.