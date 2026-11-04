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Snack Right Super Foods, Inc. dba Brad’s Raw Chips Recalls Brad’s Crunchy Kale & Veggie Chips Due to Potential Thallium Contamination
By solomonswords,3 days ago
Coral Gables, FL – Snack Right Super Foods, Inc., doing business as Brad’s Raw Chips, is recalling certain Brad’s Plant Based Crunchy Kale (2 oz) and Brad’s Veggie Chips Kale (3 oz) products because they may contain thallium. Thallium (Tl) is a naturally occurring metal found...